Cucumber star Freddie Fox will lend his voice to loud-mouthed naughty kid Dennis the Menace for CBBC's new CGI adaptation of the Beano comic strip.

The actor, who has also starred in Victor Frankenstein, Pride, and Sir Kenneth Branagh's Romeo and Juliet, comes from an acting dynasty that includes his sister Emilia Fox, father Edward Fox and cousin Laurence Fox.

The 27-year-old said: "To borrow Dennis's catchphrase, 'This is going to be BLAM!"'

🔥BREAKING NEWS🔥 Freddie Fox is going to play Dennis the Menace in a brand new CGI version of everyone's fave @BeanoOfficial rascal! 👦🏻 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Z69PIcOqM9 — CBBC 🐾🌖 (@cbbc) March 17, 2017

He added: "As a life-long fan of Dennis, I am honoured to voice him for a new generation. I am so excited to be carrying on the red and black striped legacy of a character adored for his mischievousness, energy, live in the moment attitude and full-on imagination."

Last time we saw the Beano character on screen in 2013, he and his hound were still in cartoon animation form in the BBC's Dennis and Gnasher – but the new generation of Dennis fans will see the boy and his red and black striped jumper re-imagined for the digital age with a CGI makeover.

Fox will make his debut later this year in the 52-part series Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed.

The 10-year-old, his friends and his dog Gnasher will cause havoc for the adults around them, and will do their best to defeat Dennis's nemesis Walter who is always trying to stop them from having fun.

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed will air on CBBC in late 2017