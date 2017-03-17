EastEnders appears set to kill of Mick Carter's grandmother Sylvie.

The BBC1 soap has yet to confirm that Linda Marlowe's character has been written out, although funeral scenes are reported to have been filmed at Hendon Crematorium in north west London.

Dementia sufferer Sylvie first appeared in December 2014 when it was revealed that - decades previously - she'd walked out on both her children and abusive husband Stan.

It later transpired that the Carter family tree was in need of redrawing following the revelation that Sylvie was Mick's grandmother rather than his mother, as had been first thought.

A current EastEnders storyline has seen daughter Tina struggling to cope with Sylvie's care following the recent imprisonment of Shirley.

A show insider said of the character's exit to the Mirror: "Sylvie has had a long battle with dementia but the way she dies may come as a surprise."

A show spokesperson has since said: "We don't comment on storyline speculation as we don't want to spoil it for the viewers."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

