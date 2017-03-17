Walford High bullies Madison and Alexandra might get their comeuppance after subjecting poor Bex to a distressing ordeal in tonight's first episode of EastEnders.

Bex finally spoke out about the bullying she's been enduring after she took a beating in the school toilets, had her school shirt ripped and the word 'Dirty' written on her forehead with marker pen.

After being found in a state of distress by a teacher, Bex found the courage to reveal the truth about the explicit photos that landed her in so much trouble.

Asked who was responsible for what had been going on, Bex admitted that it was Louise who had sent the naked selfie of Shakil after swiping her phone.

Bex also opted to tell staff that Madison and Alexandra were the ringleaders behind the campaign of abuse.

EastEnders fans have now been left hoping that Madison, Alexandra and Louise will get their just desserts after witnessing the trio being summoned to a meeting with headteacher Mrs Lund.

And viewers won't have long to wait to find out what happens - the second episode in tonight's EastEnders double bill can be seen at 9:00pm.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.