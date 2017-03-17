It's a good thing season eight of Game of Thrones will be the last, because the dragons are growing so fast they'd be the size of small planets by season ten.

Dragon queen Daenerys' trio of beasts are set to be more formidable than ever as they head to Westeros as part of her invading fleet in series seven – with director Matt Shakman saying they'll be the size of jumbo jets when the show returns.

"The dragons this year are the size of 747s," Shakman tells EW. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!”

For the record, a Boeing 747 is a massive 76 metres long, carrying up to 660 people. Drogon himself probably won't have 660 people on his back, but that's an impressively large creature.

The 30-foot flame is also pretty terrifying – and with firepower like that, how will a dragon attack play out in season seven?

Game of Thrones season seven will launch on 16th July 2017 US time – in the UK the first episode will air at 2am on Monday 17th July on Sky Atlantic.