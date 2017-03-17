So, The Great British Bake Off has finally announced it's full line-up on Channel 4 – and Twitter is a little uneasy.
Confirming what we'd long suspected, Prue Leith is Mary Berry's replacement on the judging panel, alongside Paul Hollywood, but it's the presenters that have fans really talking...
Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will front the new-look show when it begins on C4 later this year. And people can't get enough of the Mighty Boosh jokes:
Sandi Toksvig appears to pass the test...
And the woman herself is certainly up for the job.
Prue Leith gets a thumbs up from most...
But Noel Fielding – well, some corners of the internet hope it's all a joke:
In fact, there are plenty concerned about the combination – especially in the wake of Mel and Sue's recipe for Bake Off success...
Will new-look Bake Off share the same fate as Iain's infamous baked Alaska?
What do you think? Let us know in the comments box below...