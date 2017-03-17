So, The Great British Bake Off has finally announced it's full line-up on Channel 4 – and Twitter is a little uneasy.

Confirming what we'd long suspected, Prue Leith is Mary Berry's replacement on the judging panel, alongside Paul Hollywood, but it's the presenters that have fans really talking...

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will front the new-look show when it begins on C4 later this year. And people can't get enough of the Mighty Boosh jokes:

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding to present Bake Off on Channel 4.



That's an Amuse Boosh. — Enough Of That (@AndyGilder) March 16, 2017

Noel Fielding on #bakeoff? It'll be a Mighty Croquembouche. #GBBO — Aled Thomas (@AledThomas99) March 16, 2017

Sandi Toksvig appears to pass the test...

Wonderful news! You're already doing a marvellous job with Qi @sanditoksvig. Best wishes! #GBBO https://t.co/dBA0ZsWiWr — Christopher Marsh (@chrismjmarsh) March 16, 2017

@sanditoksvig Planned to boycott #GBBO but Sandi news makes it impossible. Sandi will bring warmth, heart and humor to tent. Team Sandi! — scottesq (@scottesq) March 16, 2017

And the woman herself is certainly up for the job.

It's an extraordinary honour to be charged with being in the mix to produce this national treasure of a show #GBBO — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) March 16, 2017

Prue Leith gets a thumbs up from most...

In fairness, Prue Leith is a good booking (a very good booking), and at least you can’t accuse C4 of making a safe choice for host! — Nicholas Freestone (@njfreestone) March 16, 2017

But Noel Fielding – well, some corners of the internet hope it's all a joke:

Ha ha, ok guys...no seriously who are you putting with Sandy Toksvig?...no seriously.....SERIOUSLY?? #GBBO — Lee Newman (@Leenewman1977) March 16, 2017

Just died a little inside hearing Noel fielding is one of the new #GBBO presenters 😭😫 — cassie lovell (@cassie_wwfc) March 16, 2017

In fact, there are plenty concerned about the combination – especially in the wake of Mel and Sue's recipe for Bake Off success...

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding to host the new Bake Off. Because what #GBBO needs is a touch of QI meets Mighty Boosh... — Emma Bullimore (@EmmaBullimore) March 16, 2017

In 'Literally, crumbs' news, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are the new Mel'n'Sue on C4's #GBBO. — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 16, 2017

Replacing Mary Berry, Mel and Sue with Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding is just as bad as going from Obama to Trump....😒😒 #GBBO — Amy Hartman (@Amyyh18) March 16, 2017

Will new-look Bake Off share the same fate as Iain's infamous baked Alaska?

What do you think? Let us know in the comments box below...