Alison Hammond has channelled Honey G and invited us into her "crib"... but luckily the This Morning presenter hasn't gone all LA on us.

The former Big Brother star has instead filmed a very silly video ahead of this weekend's final heat on Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

Alison, who is an underrated comic actress if this clip is anything to go by, will be performing Missy Elliot's Get Ur Freak On this Saturday and gets into the spirit by showing cameras around her home, MTV Cribs-style.

The only problem is when some homebuyers come to look around the mansion and her secret gets out.