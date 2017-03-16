Disastrous news if you’ve tuned into ITV this afternoon for a lunchtime sit down with the Loose Women: they’re not on TV this week.

Why? And when will they be back? Here’s all you need to know...

Why isn’t Loose Women on TV this week?

The Cheltenham Racing Festival. From Tuesday to Friday this week, ITV will be broadcasting live coverage of the horse racing competition from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Missing us already @ITV? We're sure @itvracing will look after lunchtime for us for a few days 🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴 @CheltenhamRaces #Cheltenham — Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 14, 2017

When will Loose Women be back on TV?

Monday 20th March at 12.30pm. Which, yes, is a long time away, but it might be worth it: The Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood will be a guest panelist when the show returns.

What will quell my withdrawal symptoms?

We would never expect you to go cold turkey, don’t worry. Just re-watch this clip of John Barrowman falling off his Loose Women chair to stop the shakes.