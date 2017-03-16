The Great Pottery Throw Down follows ten potters from around the country as they head to Stoke-on-Trent, the home of pottery, in their quest to become Top Potter. Basically, it’s a pottery version of Bake Off presented by Sara Cox, where people say ‘pottery' a LOT. Here’s everything you need to know about the POTTERY show.

When is it next on TV?

The semi-final of the show is on BBC2 at 8pm Thursday 16th March.

Who are the judges?

Expert potters Kate Malone and Keith Brymer Jones. You can find out more about them here.

Who is the guest judge this week?

Comedian Johnny Vegas will be this week’s guest ceramic critic. The Benidorm actor actually is a promising potter, having studied the subject at Middlesex University. He might have only got a third, but he did manage to introduce a drunk pottery wheel into his stand-up routine.

Who is presenting?

Sara Cox. She presented the Radio 1 Breakfast Show from 2000-3, but now is best known for her work on Radio 2, where she hosts Sounds of the 80s.

She’s also done plenty of TV in her time, previously presenting The Album Chart Show and the Children in Need episode of The Great British Sewing Bee. Cox also starred in last year’s special of The Crystal Maze to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

How many innuendos will there be?

Probably quite a lot, judging by previous episodes. Expect a plentiful of split bottoms, copious amounts of cracks and more jugs than a Carry On film.