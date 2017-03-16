What time is The Big Bang Theory on CBS?
New episodes of The Big Bang Theory air every Thursday on CBS at 8pm (7pm Central Time)
How can I stream the show?
In America you can stream new and archived episodes of the show via the
CBS All Access service. It is therefore not available on popular third party streaming services like Netflix.
Who are the main characters and which actors play them?
Leonard Hofstadter played by Johnny Galecki
Sheldon Cooper played by Jim Parsons
Penny Hofstadter played by Kaley Cuoco
Howard Wolowitz played by Simon Helberg
Rajesh Koothrappali played by Kunal Nayyar
Leslie Winkle played by Sara Gilbert
Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz played by Melissa Rauch
Amy Farrah Fowler played by Mayim Bialik
Stuart Bloom played by Kevin Sussman
Emily Sweeney played by Laura Spencer
How many seasons have there been?
The Big Bang Theory is currently airing season 10 in the US.
Is the show going to end soon?
It is expected that there will be at least a further two seasons of the show on CBS.
Who sings the theme song and what is it called?
The theme song is written and recorded by Canadian rock band The Barenaked Ladies and is called "The History of Everything".
Where is the show made and can I watch it being filmed?
The Big Bang Theory is recorded at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.
Free tickets to watch the show being taped as part of a live studio audience
are available here, but due to exceptional demand it is often difficult to get into The Big Bang Theory.