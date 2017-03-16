John Bishop is back, getting under the skin of more high profile celebrities. Here's everything you need to know about the new series...

What time is it on TV?

John Bishop: In Conversation With... is on Thursday 16th March at 9pm on W.

Who is John Bishop?

He’s the scouse stand-up star who first hit screens on Irish panel show simply named The Panel. Since then he’s appeared on Celebrity Juice, Live at the Apollo and a series of his own shows, such as John Bishop's Britain and short-lived chat show The John Bishop Show. Bishop also recently hosted ITV's The Nightly Show.

He’s had plenty of acting roles too, appearing in BBC drama Accused, as well as in Skins playing Rob Fitch, father of twins Emily and Katherine.

Bishop has also raised £4.2m for Sport Relief 2012 after he completed a 290-mile (470 km) triathlon from Paris to London in five days.

Who's the guest in episode 1?

First up is Lindsay Lohan.

Who is Lindsay Lohan?

Lohan’s an actress best known for cult hit Mean Girls, where she played the quiet-girl-turned-plastic Cady Heron.

She became a teen icon after starring in films such as Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

However, in 2007 her career stalled after she was arrested for drink driving, signalling the start of years of legal troubles and tabloid coverage of her personal struggles.

In more recent years she has been involved in theatre projects, such as Speed-the-Plow on London’s West End, as well as an eight-part docu-series Lindsay, all about the star’s rise to fame.

What can I expect from the show?

Most TV chat shows have a handful of guests who get to plug their film/TV series/book and hopefully tell a funny anecdote or two. John Bishop’s show is different. It’s more like Piers Morgan’s Life Stories as there’s only one guest (in this first edition it’s Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan) so the conversations are more intimate and occasionally revealing.



There was only a brief preview clip available but Lohan seems to open up about her life and career, including a difficult relationship with her father, whom she describes as being a Jekyll and Hyde character.

How many episodes are in this series?

This second series has a total of 10 episodes.

Which other celebrities will guest on the show?

Future guests include singer Olly Murs, actress and writer Meera Syal and swimmer Ellie Simmonds.