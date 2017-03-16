What time is Grey's Anatomy on ABC in America?

Grey's Anatomy is on ABC at 8pm (7pm Central time) on Thursday nights.

Who are the main actors in the cast and what characters do they play?

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

Justin Chambers as Alex Karev

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

James Pickens, Jr. as Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt

Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins

Sarah Drew as April Kepner

Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery

Jason George as Benjamin Warren

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

Jerrika Hinton as Stephanie Edwards

Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce

Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca

Martin Henderson as Nathan Riggs

Is the show made in Seattle?

Although Grey's Anatomy is set in Seattle, the majority of the programme is shot on six sound stages at Prospect Studios in Los Feliz, California to the east of Hollywood. A small number of exterior scenes are filmed in Seattle, but the majority take place on location in and around California.

How many seasons have there been?

ABC are currently airing the 13th season of Grey's Anatomy

Has Grey's Anatomy been renewed for a season 14?

Yes, the show has been renewed for another season by ABC expected later in 2017