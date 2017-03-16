What time is Grey's Anatomy on ABC in America?
Grey's Anatomy is on ABC at 8pm (7pm Central time) on Thursday nights.
Who are the main actors in the cast and what characters do they play?
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey
Justin Chambers as Alex Karev
Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey
James Pickens, Jr. as Richard Webber
Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt
Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins
Sarah Drew as April Kepner
Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery
Jason George as Benjamin Warren
Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd
Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson
Jerrika Hinton as Stephanie Edwards
Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce
Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca
Martin Henderson as Nathan Riggs
Is the show made in Seattle?
Although Grey's Anatomy is set in Seattle, the majority of the programme is shot on six sound stages at Prospect Studios in Los Feliz, California to the east of Hollywood. A small number of exterior scenes are filmed in Seattle, but the majority take place on location in and around California.
How many seasons have there been?
ABC are currently airing the 13th season of Grey's Anatomy
Has Grey's Anatomy been renewed for a season 14?
Yes, the show has been renewed for another season by ABC expected later in 2017