The Chase took a pretty bizarre turn on Wednesday when The Sinnerman found himself battling against an all-star Disney line-up on the quiz show.

Hosting contestants called Ursula, Belle, Andy and Peter, the ITV gameshow put forward a line-up who shared names with the characters from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story and Peter Pan, respectively.

Alas, it was not a not a fairytale ending for Ursula and co as The Sinnerman ultimately deprived them of their £11,000 jackpot.

Whether or not the Disney mash-up was deliberate is unclear, but this is not the first time The Chase has channelled popular culture: the line-up on Monday was made up of Rachael, Ross, Phoebe and Joe(y) – four out of six of the Friends gang.

In fact, judging by this tweet, it looks like The Chase crew knew exactly what they were doing...