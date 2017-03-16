Those of a nervous disposition, look away now, because this is the moment when Phillip Schofield dons stockings, suspenders, high heels and a tutu on Saturday Night Takeway. And be warned this footage contains bending over...

Schofe's skit is part of a new segment on the show, Make 'Em Laugh, which this week sees Phil and Holly Willoughby going head to head with hosts Ant and Dec to do exactly what it says on the tin.

Other highlights include Ant following suit to impersonate Holly and Ms Willoughby painting a rather risque portrait of Phillip.

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturday at 7:30pm on ITV