Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman Animations are going back in time for their next venture, prehistoric comedy Early Man, featuring a starry line-up including Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and Maisie Williams.

And the first trailer sets the tone as Redmayne's caveman Dug and his friends going hunting and get more than they bargained for...

Feels like Aardman, who also created Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit, may have developed a slight obsession with sabre-toothed bunnies...

Early Man is due in UK cinemas on 26th January 2018