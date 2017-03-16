Joe Wicks invites you to join him at the Radio Times Festival Fancy discovering the secrets to becoming a social media star? Join Joe and the Hemsley Sisters for a masterclass on April 8th ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Thursday 16 March 2017 at 1:54PM 8th April, 1.15pm, BFI Southbank, London By using the power of social media, Joe Wicks (aka The Body Coach) and sisters Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley have turned themselves into lifestyle gurus, with millions of followers swearing by their healthy-eating mantras. Their YouTube and Instagram success has even translated into best-selling books and TV series. But how? Hear their social media secrets, and their tips for a happier, healthier lifestyle. Buy your tickets here continue reading