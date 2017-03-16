Twilight ★★★

9.00-11.40pm Sony Movie Channel

Some consider director Catherine Hardwicke’s movie the best of the series, although disciples of Stephenie Meyer’s novels about a vampire/human love affair are probably too partisan to make distinctions. It’s certainly alluring to see Kristen Stewart’s Bella fall for Robert Pattinson’s Edward across the canteen, and his initial distaste gives the burgeoning relationship grit. There’s less of Taylor Lautner’s dreary Jacob, too.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





