Name: Sheila Ferguson



Age: 69



Famous, why? Being one third of The Three Degrees and having a close friendship with Prince Charles



Biography: Since forming in Philadelphia in 1963, The Three Degrees went on to achieve international fame with hits including When Will I See You Again and Woman in Love. More recently, Sheila's appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity MasterChef.



Sheila says: This was totally different to doing I’m a Celebrity. The jungle was intense because it was competitive, this was not competitive and it was real.



“After my partner died [eight years ago], I just worked. I went from project to project to project, thus I didn’t realise the years were passing and I’m still working. Now I’m realising that it isn’t enough. I need company. I had my first date in eight years when we were out there. He was in his 50s – I am a serious cougar! He was actually the architect of the place we were living and we’re still in touch now.



“I think Prince Charles will be watching. I think the Royal Family in general would like this kind of show – it’s international and they love India.”

Then... Performing When Will I See You Again with The Three Degrees in 1974

Now... Appearing with Russell Grant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The Real Marigold Hotel series two starts on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC1