Name: Dennis Taylor

Age: 68

Famous, why? For beating world number one Steve Davis and winning the 1985 World Championship.

Biography: The Northern Irish former snooker player turned commentator became best-known for his oversized glasses in the 1970s and 80s, and at his peak was number two in the world. Nowadays he commentates on snooker for the BBC and appeared on the third series of Strictly Come Dancing

Dennis says: “I knew that snooker was invented in India but didn’t realise where it was, and they [the BBC] didn’t tell me they were taking me until we got there. And this room is still there with the actual table where they played the first game…Paul came with me. It was very emotional.

“I could see myself spending a few months there but I’d have to have my family with me. I couldn’t retire there because of the heat, although I had four weeks and I wasn’t ill once and I ate everything. Although the first meal I had when I got back was Indian. My 12-year-old son loves spicy food!”

