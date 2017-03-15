Top gear continues this Sunday on BBC2, as presenter Matt LeBlanc welcomes a very familiar face into the studio as the Star in a Reasonably Fast Car. Find out everything you need to know about episode three below.

Who will be presenting?

Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris will continue their presenting duties. You can find out more about them here.

Who is this week’s guest?

James McAvoy and David Tennant were the first two guests of the series, but the run of Scottish actors is over. This week it's Tamsin Greig in the studio.

She and Matt LeBlanc have history of course, having starred together on Episodes. It could make for quite an interesting studio segment... that's if she survives the lap.

Nothing to see here, folks. Just the last time you’ll ever see Tamsin Greig on camera. 😂



All new #TopGear continues Sunday. 8pm. BBC Two. pic.twitter.com/ryruijkXDI — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) March 15, 2017

What time is Top Gear on TV?

Top Gear is on 8pm Sunday, BBC2.

Anything else I should know?

Yes, we’ve got plenty of behind-the-scenes insights into the show…