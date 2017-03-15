When is The Real Marigold Hotel on TV?

The fourth and final episode is on BBC1 at 9pm on Wednesday 15th March.

Here's what to expect:

In this final episode Sheila Ferguson gets emotional over an alternative therapy session, Paul Nicholas and Dennis Taylor take a slow train to Ooty, and Bill Oddie invites Rustie Lee and Miriam Stoppard on a wildlife expedition. All of them have realised that getting older is no barrier to enjoying life, while good company and having a laugh is definitely the best medicine.

Is it the same celebs as last time?

No. Sadly we've bid farewell to Miriam Margoyles & co after their festive jaunt to Japan and Florida and for this series we welcome a brand new batch of famous faces.

Bill Oddie

Who has signed up?

Packing their bags and heading to India this year are: wildlife presenter Bill Oddie, actress Amanda Barrie, soul singer Sheila Ferguson, entertainer Lionel Blair, commentator Dennis Taylor, TV personality Rustie Lee, agony aunt Dr Miriam Stoppard and actor and singer Paul Nicholas. They'll be exploring retirement in India over the course of four episodes.

Where is The Real Marigold Hotel filmed?

This year the series is set in the tropical paradise of Kerala, southern India, with the celebrities living together in a 16th century mansion by the sea in Kochi. Episode one will follow them as they visit the area's famed waterways.