When is Designated Survivor on ABC in America?

Designated Survivor is on ABC on Wednesday evenings at 10pm (9pm central)

What is it about?

An explosion on the night of the State of the Union address kills the President of the United States and everyone in his cabinet except the US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), the man named "designated survivor" before the incident. He is immediately sworn in as the new president, but little does he know that the attack is just the start of a series of events that will test him and the nation.

What is a designated survivor, and is it a real thing?

A designated survivor is a real thing. It's a person of high rank (usually a cabinet member) who is nominated to stay away from an event where the president and senior officials are gathered such as the inauguration in order that if there is a catastrophe that kills the other officials there is an immediate succession plan so that government can continue.

Do you have a list of known designated survivors?

You can find some examples from the past few decades here if you're interested.

Who's in the show?

Kiefer Sutherland as President Thomas Adam "Tom" Kirkman

Natascha McElhone as First Lady Alex Kirkman

Adan Canto as White House Chief of Staff Aaron Shore

LaMonica Garrett as Mike Ritter

Tanner Buchanan as Leo Kirkman

Kal Penn as White House Press Secretary Seth Wright

Maggie Q as Hannah Wells

How many episodes are there?

In season one there are 23 episodes planned

Where is it filmed?

Designated Survivor is filmed in Toronto, Canada

How can I watch the show outside America?

Outside of the USA and Canada the show is available on Netflix.