Netflix has finally announced a return date for Aziz Ansari's Master of None... and there's not long to wait.

The hit sitcom first launched on the streaming service in November 2015 to critical acclaim but has kept us all waiting a while for a second bite.

Following Ansari as Dev, a 30-year-old actor trying to make his way in New York City, it was praised for offering a "refreshingly offbeat take on a familiar premise".

The new series will see Dev return to New York after travelling abroad, taking on a new career opportunity and a "complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him."

Seasons two will land on Netflix on Friday 12th May and was announced with a mini teaser trailer...

No word yet on whether Ansari's real-life parents will be reprising their roles – but we've got everything crossed.