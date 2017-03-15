The Descendants ★★★★

9.00-11.15pm More4

George Clooney is an inspiration to men in their 50s everywhere. He’s going grey naturally, appears not to have had “work” done, and he’s in terrific films like Gravity and Hail, Caesar! But let’s scroll back to 2011 when he turned 50. As written and directed by Alexander Payne (Sideways), his Honolulu lawyer (whose unfaithful wife is in a coma after a boating accident) is atypically baggy and uncool. Hawaiian music, skilfully rationed humorous relief, a verdant landscape... the film is subtle and gentle, while the tragedy veers towards the absurd. And George admirably displays moving pathos as an older dad coping with stasis in his life.

