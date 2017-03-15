A war of words has begun between rival breakfast TV presenters Piers Morgan and Dan Walker over an unusual cause – the likability of their respective weather presenters.

Tuesday night saw BBC Breakfast’s weather presenter Carol Kirkwood to scoop a TRIC (Television and Radio Industries Club) award for her meteorological know-how, beating Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin – much to the chagrin of GMB host Piers Morgan.

Describing the award as going to "somebody from a rival show that nobody watches", Morgan joked that "the winner was someone that is universally reviled around the world isn't she?"

"That's not entirely true," said co-host Susanna Reid.

"No, we love you really Carol,” Piers continued. "But we love you more Laura - you've won the popular vote, you are the Hilary Clinton of the whole operation."

And that might have been the end of it, were it not for BBC Breakfast’s Walker deciding to stick up for his own colleague, describing her as a “queen” and taking a dig at Good Morning Britain’s viewing figures.

Oi @piersmorgan... I don't mind you lying about your viewing figures but lay off @carolkirkwood. She is queen. You are 1 of her subjects 😃 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 15, 2017

We’d forecast that none of us have heard the last of this one…