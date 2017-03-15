Coronation Street fans concerned that malevolent Pat Phelan is currently lying low should bide their time - there are some explosive storyline developments coming later this year.

At the moment, conniving Phelan appears to have escaped justice after getting rid of Andy Carver, but it looks as though there's more drama to come as 2017 progresses.

"There's major stuff coming up for Phelan and Eileen," revealed show boss Kate Oates. "There'll be some twists along the way that will really keep the audience gripped."

Wife Eileen currently remains unaware of Pat's recent crimes, but her son Todd has always been suspicious of his intentions. Now it seems that Todd will be going all out to shield his mum in the face of Phelan's scheming.

Teasing the upcoming plot, Oates added to Inside Soap: "This story will be ramping up later in the summer, and well into the autumn! Todd will try hard to protect his mum as he's already on to Phelan."

But does Todd really have what it takes to bring Phelan down?

