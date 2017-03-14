Coronation Street actress Bev Callard said back in January that will.i.am had enjoyed visiting The Rovers Return so much that he said he would “like to film a pop video in our pub”.

Naturally, we laughed and thought it was ridiculous. And now, we're looking rather silly because will is actually going to be shooting a video on the cobbles. Utterly baffling.

ITV have confirmed that The Voice UK star – who originally visited the set with the other coaches on the show to promote the new series on ITV – is filming a promo for his new single Fiyah at Corrie, and apparently his three remaining acts, Jason Jones, Tanya Lacey and Michelle John, will also be joining him for the shoot later tonight.

What hasn't been confirmed is whether they'll all be popping into Roy's Rolls for a fry-up.

Naturally, as the single's called Fiyah, there's reportedly going to be plenty of pyrotechnics and, well, fire.

Seeing as half of the street has been engulfed by flames at some point over the past few years, we doubt this will be a problem.

All we're holding out for is a cameo from Norris.