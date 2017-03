What time is The Best of British Takeaways on TV?

The new BBC food entertainment series begins on Tuesday 14th March at 7pm on BBC2.

What's it about?

Cherry Healey and Tom Kerridge are celebrating everything your local takeaway has to offer, starting with the beloved fish and chips.

They'll be charting the history of the British culinary institution, as well as testing three of the country's top chippies to reinvent the classic dish. Read our full review here.