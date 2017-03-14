Here’s everything you need to know about the 158th annual boat race (now called The Cancer Research UK Boat Races) between Oxford and Cambridge Universities...

When is the Boat Race on TV?

The Oxford v Cambridge boat races are on Sunday 2nd April 2017 live on BBC1.

The women’s race is up first at 4.35pm.

The men’s race follows it at 5.35pm.

Each race should last about 20 minutes.

Who’s in what colour?

As usual, Oxford will row in dark blue, while Cambridge will be turquoise.

Who won last year?

Cambridge won the men’s race, but Oxford won the women’s race (by an entire 24 lengths).

How long is the course?

The 4 miles, 374-yard Championship course is on the River Thames, starting at Putney Bridge and ending at Chiswick Bridge. It’s the course that’s been used since 1845 (apart from in 1846, 1856 and 1863 when the boat race took place between Mortlake and Putney).

How many times have each team won?

In the men’s competition the scores are pretty even: Cambridge has won the race 82 times, while Oxford have won 79 times. There’s been one draw: the 1877 contest was declared a “dead heat”, although Oxford often counts this as their victory.

However, it’s not quite level pegging in the women’s race. Since it was introduced in 1927, Cambridge has earned 41 victories, while Oxford only 20.

It’s VERY competitive…