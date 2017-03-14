What time is Mutiny?

The second episode of the reenactment of HMS Bounty is airing Tuesday 9pm Channel 4.

What will happen this episode?

The men set out to explore a tropical island where they hunt for vital food and water with the help of a remote local tribe. As they prepare to set sail on the next and toughest leg of their voyage so far, pressures of hunger and the intensity of life on such a small boat start set in, and a mutiny threatens to break out on the boat.

Who are in the crew of the Mutiny?

SAS: Who Dares Wins chief instructor Anthony Middleton leads the crew of nine – you can find out more about the adventurers here.

What happened aboard the real Mutiny?

It wasn't all Captain's Bligh fault, as you might have heard. You can read Michael Buerk's account what really happened here.