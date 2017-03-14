When is Inside No 9 series three on TV?

Inside No 9 episode 5 is on at 10pm Tuesday 14th March on BBC2

What happens in episode 5?

In Diddle Diddle Dumpling, househusband David (Reece Shearsmith) is out jogging when he spots a single black shoe abandoned in the street right outside his house. He becomes obsessed with finding its owner — much to the consternation of his wife, Louise (Keeley Hawes, brilliant as ever). Her attempts to distract him are to no avail — he’s fixated on that one wretched shoe. But what is really going on in this increasingly intense short story? Perhaps the truth is hidden in plain sight.



Popping up in supporting roles are Steve Pemberton (as an amiable colleague) and Mathew Baynton (crafty casting), as well as Danny Baker on the radio. But this is very much Shearsmith’s show as he sensitively portrays David’s descent into insanity.



It’s hauntingly directed by Guillem Morales — and, as always, you must keep alert to the very end.

Who are the guest stars?

Major award-winners, sitcom stars and even a Dursley from Harry Potter, series three will be full of familiar faces.

Bafta winner Jason Watkins and Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes (above) lead an impressive list that includes: Felicity Kendal (The Good Life), Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter), Morgana Robinson (Morgana Robinson's The Agency), Philip Glenister (Ashes to Ashes) and Mat Baynton (The Wrong Mans).

Felicity Kendal as Patricia in an upcoming episode

Where can I watch the other series?

All episodes of the show – including series one, two and the 2016 Christmas special – are available on the BBC Store.