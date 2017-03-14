What time is Catastrophe on TV?

Episode three of sitcom airs on Tuesday 14 March, at 10pm on Channel 4.

What happens in tonight's show?

Continuing money worries prompt Rob (Rob Delaney) and Sharon (Sharon Horgan) to consider a downsize (of their house) and an outsize (modelling career for him). Poor, lumbering Rob. But at least they are getting on better in a series that always works best when the two of them are in the same room together taking on the world (“You look like a magician,” they tell their jewellery-laden estate agent).





Having said that, there is still some joy to be had from Sharon’s mate, the trying Fran (Ashley Jensen), who is also looking to improve her fortunes via (Fran being Fran) a surgical makeover. Her plastic surgeon is played by hunky Douglas Hodge, so she may be in luck.

Will Carrie Fisher be in it?

The sixth (and final) episode of the new series will also see a return for Carrie Fisher's Mia, Rob's difficult mother, in what promises to be a "chunkier" role according to Horgan and in what Channel 4 describe as a "highly emotional" episode.