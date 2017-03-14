As Broadchurch nears its halfway point and the investigation into Trish's attack continues, the next instalment will see her revisit the scene of the crime.

Accompanied by Hardy, Miller and Beth Latimer, Julie Hesmondhalgh's character takes the trip to the stately home where best friend Cath held her 50th birthday party – and it brings about a flashback of the night itself.

We suddenly see Trish in her party gear, exchanging a loaded look with ex-husband Ian and his new girlfriend Sarah, before complimenting farm shop owner Ed Burnett on his suit (prior to his bust up with Jim). And when she sees birthday girl Cath, the pair squeal, run towards one another and embrace.

"I was so happy that night," reminisces Trish.

Broadchurch continues next Monday at 9pm on ITV