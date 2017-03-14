Neighbours: Toadie flies to London to track down Dee - but is he making a big mistake? 20-24 March 2017: Plus Sonya fears the worst as she's rushed to hospital ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By David Brown Tuesday 14 March 2017 at 12:01AM Your full guide to all the London-based drama on Neighbours next week: Monday 20 March A phone call home from London at the wrong time leaves Toadie reeling. The citizens of Ramsay Street rally round Sonya, but someone needs to go to London to bring Toadie back. Tyler has some bad news for Piper - their situation is about to become a great deal worse. Tuesday 21 March Toadie finally tracks down Dee and Willow and after an emotional confrontation, has a decision to make. Determined to discover the real reason for Sindi’s return, Susan makes contact with her ex-husband Stu and learns that things are not as they seem. Mark enjoys a dream about Sonya, but is disturbed when he considers its implications. Wednesday 22 March Toadie is torn by his feelings, but is totally unprepared for a fresh revelation from Dee. Realising what he has done, he paces the streets of London with his head spinning. Sonya feels contractions and fears that she is going into premature labour. She rushes to the hospital, accompanied by Mark. Thursday 23 March Toadie asks Willow to come home with him, but whether he can keep his promise of a better life in Erinsborough is uncertain. Reminded by Mark and Sonya that parenthood is a gift, Jack has much to think about. After Sonya retreats from the world, Nell is upset, sensing that something is wrong. Friday 24 March Paige considers Jack’s proposal that she stay in Erinsborough. Everyone seems to have an opinion on the matter, but she knows that the decision must be hers alone. Aaron has a fresh idea for tracking down David’s father, but only succeeds in deepening the mystery. Elly is happy for Xanthe to see another tutor - until she realises who he is. continue reading