Home and Away: Bianca and Heath leave Summer Bay - plus Mick is arrested 20-24 March 2017: And Tori finds herself with two potential suitors ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By David Brown Tuesday 14 March 2017 at 12:01AM Monday 20 March Heath tries to talk Bianca out of terminating the pregnancy, but it seems that her mind is made up. Zac clashes with Leah over Hunter. Kat is frustrated by the lack of progress in the arson investigation. Against her better judgment, Tori allows Justin to discharge himself from hospital, since Phoebe is happy to act as his nursemaid. Tuesday 21 March Having found the termination kit, Heath is angry with Bianca, but she explains that she could not bring herself to use it. After a heart to heart, they agree to return to the city to have the baby. Kat arrests Mick for breaking his restraining order, tasering him in the process. At the hospital, he confronts Billie and escapes, taking baby Luc with him. Wednesday 22 March As the news of Luc’s abduction spreads, the identity of the father becomes public knowledge. Alf and Ash search frantically for Mick, who has stolen a car. The race is on to find him, amid fears that the baby may not survive unscathed. At the hospital, Marilyn gets some bad news about an operation on her hand. Thursday 23 March Nate tries another remedy for Marilyn’s hand - specially grown leeches to stimulate blood flow. Phoebe finds Justin a troublesome patient. Riley tells Nate that he wants Tori back, but there is a complication - Nate also wants to get together with her. Hunter changes his mind about returning to school after some unsolicited advice from Mason. Friday 24 March Tori realises that she has an important decision to make after she finds Nate and Riley clashing at the hospital. Justin is not pleased to learn that Riley is in town. Olivia and Mason take their relationship further, but not as privately as they intended. After receiving fresh information, Kat investigates Hunter as a possible arson suspect. continue reading