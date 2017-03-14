Laurel has lashed out at Gabby in tonight's episode of Emmerdale, slapping her across the face in the family home during a showdown.

Fraught scenes saw Laurel pushed over the edge in the aftermath of another distressing visit to see Ashley in the care home.

With her husband failing to notice her and content to spend his time with fellow resident Maggie, Lauren left in a state of distress and opted not to go to work.

But what she didn't know was that Gabby and Liv had decided to bunk off school in order to spend the afternoon drinking and making out with schoolfriends Josh and Jamie.

Having discovered that Liv is skiing, Robert was seen going round to Mulberry, quickly followed by a distraught Laurel.

And when Laurel found that her and Ashley's bedroom had been the scene of Gabby and Josh's sexual antics, she lost her temper and struck out.

Next, in the wake of the slap, Gabby looks set to be bullied by Josh on social media, all of which leads to her dreading a return to school.

But Laurel will be seen sticking up for Gabby when Bernice has a go at her - a show of support that leaves the teen feeling grateful.

Laurel then decides that with so much stress in the atmosphere, the best thing for the family would be to book a trip away for her and the kids. But who can she find to visit Ashley while she's away?

