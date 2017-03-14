Evil Emma Barton fears her killer crimes will be exposed next week on Emmerdale as Faith Dingle claims to be in touch with the ghost of her victim, James!

Overhearing flighty Faith wowing the locals that she has the gift of communicating with the dead, Emma calls her a liar. Ready to prove this isn't just another of her scams, Faith then announces she's holding a psychic night in the Woolpack on Thursday.

But as the psychic night approaches Emma starts to lose the plot, terrified Faith could somehow expose her crimes by speaking to the spirits... Taking refuge in the church, unstable Emma prays for forgiveness for killing James - but when she hears a nose she fears someone has overheard her confession.

Over at the pub, Faith's supernatural event is underway - but as she claims to be channeling the ghost of James Barton, Emma is overtaken with paranoia and gets hysterical, attacking Faith and having to be restrained by Pete and Ross.

Did Faith hear Emma's confession in the church? And how far will Emma go to keep her murderous secret? Could Faith be her next victim? She better not hang around near any bridges...

