Emmerdale's heartbreaking Ashley plot takes more twists next week when he's reunited with his family but later goes missing from the care home.

In next Tuesday's episode, the men of the village decide to smuggle Ashley, who is battling with dementia, out of the care home and back to the village for Sandy's birthday celebrations. Unaware of the sneaky plan, Laurel is stunned to see her husband at the house and is concerned it's all too much for him. But Ashley appears happy to be back and slips on his cassock and contentedly reads to the children.

Pleased it's perked Ashley up, Bob and Jimmy return their friend back to the home on Wednesday - but once they think they've safely dispatched him, Ashley wanders off towards the exit. Still dressed in his cassock, he's mistaken as a visitor not a patient and is let outside.

Finding himself alone and disorientated on a deserted street, can Ashley be found before something terrible happens?

