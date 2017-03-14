Is Linda Carter about to return to save husband Mick? It's the question all EastEnders fans will be asking following scenes just broadcast on the BBC1 soap that saw Jane get in touch with the Queen Vic's landlady.

Linda hasn't been seen in Walford since Christmas when she left town to look after her sick mum Elaine (actress Kellie Bright is, of course, on maternity leave). But Jane was tonight seen phoning Linda to put her in the picture about the Carters' cash crisis.

"I think you'd better come home," Jane advised Linda, who up until now has been kept in the dark about Lee's debts, Shirley's imprisonment and all the problems currently besetting the Walford boozer.

With Kellie Bright having given an audio-only response (she could just be heard responding to Jane's initial greeting), viewers will now be wondering whether Linda will make an actual proper comeback to Albert Square to aid her stressed-out other half.

After all, Mick could do with some assistance - he was last seen weeping into his pillow after smashing up the till behind the bar.

Should Linda make a temporary mercy dash home, it would of course give writers the option of having Mick leave with her - Danny Dyer having recently taken a brief period of leave from the soap. So will the Carters reunite, only to then make an exit? Find out when EastEnders returns on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC1.

