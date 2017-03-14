There's more romantic wobbles ahead for Lauren Branning in next week's EastEnders.

Having confided in best mate Whitney that things with her and boyfriend Steven aren't going great, forlorn Lauren has a long hard think about her relationship and has a heart-to-heart with Jane. Some more words of wisdom from Whit encourage Lauren to fight for her and Steven's love, and she appears to come away buoyed by her bezzie's advice.

In Tuesday's episode, Lauren suggests a night on the town to Whitney and the girls get their glad rags on and venture away from the Square (what's wrong the a jam jar cocktail in The Albert?). Whitney's hopeful Lauren's put her romantic woes behind her and wants to have some fun, but it soon becomes clear that Lauren has an ulterior motive for dragging Whitney out to a very particular location...

Not impressed at Lauren's antics, the friends fall out as Whitney delivers some harsh home truths and forces her pal to think about what she really wants.

Steven is none the wiser of course, and is even starting to bond with his girlfriend's dad as moody Max makes an effort to build bridges with Mr Beale.

By Thursday, lonely Lauren is forced to spend another scintillating night in at the Beales' in front of the box, but she makes an excuse to visit Whitney so they can clear the air.

Worried Whit tries to get to the bottom of Lauren's problems, and gives her another reality check - can she get through to her? What stunt did Lauren pull at the bar? Is there any hope for Lauren and Steven? And since when did Whitney become the Walford relationship guru?

