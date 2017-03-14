EastEnders could be lining up a new love interest for Ben Mitchell in the shape of Johnny Carter. Will they become the Square's newest couple?

In next Monday's episode, it's Ben's 21st birthday, but despite mum Kathy's plans to make a fuss he's in no mood to celebrate. Still grieving for the loss of boyfriend Paul last summer, the memories come flooding back for the Mitchell mechanic as he wishes his deceased soul mate was by his side for his milestone birthday.

But Jay comes to the rescue and persuades a reluctant Ben to break out the bunting, and on Tuesday he throws his bruv a party in their new house.

As the party gets into full swing - with a mystery surprise guest spicing up the proceedings - stirring Abi Branning teases Johnny that he's got a crush on Ben. Shy Johnny denies it, which obviously means he's got the hots for the moody Mitchell. These two have flirted before, and in the aftermath of Paul's death drunk and confused Ben tried to kiss the stunned Mr Carter.

However, despite protests from both boys that they absolutely do not fancy each other, Ben and Johnny get chatting over a drink or three and the spark is evident. Who knows what could happen between them once the booze is flowing and the party atmosphere takes over...

