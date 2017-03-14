Denise and Kush get cosy again in EastEnders next week as they enjoy a drink together and struggle to keep the sexual tension between them in check. Is stressed Dee finally about to have some fun?

As her meeting with the Minute Mart head office arrives on Monday, Denise faces the possibility of losing her job (why Denise isn't running the country rather than stacking shelves is a mystery). There's also a clash with Carmel who's running the community meeting, all of which makes Denise even more miserable than usual.

Not in the mood for socialising, Denise turns down Kim's offer of joining her at the Vic's pub quiz on Tuesday, but when she bumps into Kush, who offers to take her for a drink, Dee is suddenly very interested in an evening out...

There's no opportunity for romance to develop, however, as Kim begs the pair to help out her quiz team after their disastrous start, but gentlemanly Kush walks his date home and there's definite flirting going on as they share a bag of chips.

After another thrilling community meeting on Thursday, Kush takes Denise for another drink - and the tension rises between them. Surely it's only a matter of time before these two get it on again... But what would Carmel have to say about that?

