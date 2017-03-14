Maria may have opted to stay silent about her secret affair with Aidan in last night's episodes of Coronation Street - but that doesn't mean she's steering clear of the cheating underwear magnate.

According to Corrie producer Kate Oates, factory boss Aidan could well be catching Maria's eye again following her release from prison. And there we were thinking Maria was fuming with him for dumping her.

"There's a chance Aidan and Maria will restart their affair," the soap boss told Inside Soap. Oates also hinted that there would be hell to pay once Eva finds out about the betrayal:

"She's going to be mad. The question is, where will she channel that anger, and who will be in her firing line?"

Eva has always been someone with a low tolerance when it comes to those that break the girl code, so will Maria feel the wrath of the Rovers barmaid (and her much-talked-about weave)? Bring on the catfights!

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

