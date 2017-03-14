With the departure of Nick Tillsley fast approaching on Coronation Street, producer Kate Oates has given the first hints of what will happen to Leanne following his exit:

"It's always sad when a stalwart decides to go, but there will be a nice change in dynamic as Leanne is going to have to cope with being a single parent for a while. However, if anyone can cope with it, a Battersby can!"

Speaking to Inside Soap, the show boss also admitted that she was "devastated" at Ben Price's decision to leave.

The actor revealed back in January that he was leaving the show to spend more time with his family, having spent the last seven years commuting from London to Manchester to play the role of Nick.

Commenting today on his decision to depart, he said recently: "I live 200 miles away, I see my wife and children on a Saturday and I go back on a Sunday. It took me quite a while to think about, it was a big decision, but in the end it’s my family and I miss them.”

