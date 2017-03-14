Toyah Battersby and Peter Barlow’s affair rocked the cobbles when it was revealed at Christmas, but they’ve quickly become a believable and engaging Coronation Street couple.

However, next week’s episodes end with Toyah being told by Ken that Peter has been cheating on her, has scammed money from his so-called ‘mistress’ and is back on the bottle. That’s a pretty big leap from planning to run the Rovers together and go through IVF so they can have a family… Georgia Taylor, aka Toyah, reveals where it all goes wrong.

“Toyah finds some cash stashed away in the flat and is instantly suspicious because it is such a strange thing to hide from your partner, especially as it has been hidden in a hot chocolate container in the back of the cupboard! She doesn’t necessarily think it’s anything sinister but is cautious that something is not quite right.

“If she had found some woman’s underwear in Peter’s car or an empty booze bottle, then that is pretty self-explanatory. But the money is such a random thing to hide, Toyah is confused and for her, it is more about the fact that Peter is not being open.”

Little does Toyah realise that Peter’s been doing some special private chauffeuring for saucy Street Cars client Chloe, who’s taken quite a shine to Mr Barlow ferrying her around and generally being at her beck and call.

Using her attraction to him to make some extra cash for his and Toyah’s future, Peter has stayed quiet about his liaisons with Chloe – for obvious reasons. Does Taylor think Toyah suspects Chloe’s involvement?

“The first scene in which we saw Chloe was when Peter took the booking and at the time he and Toyah were arguing. Peter openly flirted with Chloe to annoy Toyah but as far as Toyah is concerned now, she hasn’t given that woman a second thought. It was months ago and Chloe is not anywhere on Toyah’s radar.”

Unfortunately, creepy Chloe is going to be very much on her radar after she takes revenge on Peter for rejecting her by turning up on the Street and spreading lies to Ken that she and Peter have been having an affair and that he’s drinking again. Believing her claims, Ken feels duty-bound to tell Toyah…

“Her heart sinks at what Ken reveals,” sighs Taylor. “Toyah is crestfallen. Ken is not a malicious man at all so why would he say all this to Toyah if he didn’t absolutely believe in his heart it was true?”

Toyah and Peter’s relationship is thrown into serious jeopardy, but Taylor still thinks they are a good match. “They balance balance each other out,” muses the actress. “Toyah is much more rational and practical than Peter - he is prone to making strange decisions whereas she is more pragmatic. But what he gives to her is that he can be a lot of fun, a bit naughty and mischievous, and that brings out her more playful side.”

Following next week’s bombshells, what does the future hold for them – if they even have a future at all? “Well, life with Peter is always erratic, dangerous and exciting - but it is also exhausting, so we’ll see whether Toyah is going to get tired of it. Is he going to push her too far?”

Taylor is clearly relishing being back on the cobbles, returning in December after an absence of almost 14 years. How have fans reacted to the one-time teenage eco-warrior coming home as a grown-up?

“What has been really nice is how nostalgic people have been towards Toyah and Leanne and in a way that I didn’t expect. People really look back fondly on these sisters and how they were as teenagers, and a lot of people grew up with them. So that’s one of the loveliest responses - that people are happy to see the Battersby sisters reunited.”

