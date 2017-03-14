Coronation Street fans hoping that Michelle will reunite with Steve may be in for a long wait - it seems that the ITV soap has big plans for her and Bistro co-owner Robert.

Corrie fans have already seen a volatile Michelle turning to Robert for support following husband Steve's admission that he is the father of Leanne's baby.

Now, producer Kate Oates revealed that there's plotline mileage to be had in the idea of Michelle and Robert making a proper go of it.

"There's definitely potential for romance to pan out," said the show boss. "However, there will be challenges within their relationship."

A past storyline has seen Robert be rather imprudent when it comes to relationships, what with his dalliance with Carla Connor resulting in a break-up with Tracy Barlow.

Now, Oates has hinted in Inside Soap that this unpredictable side to his personality could resurface should he take up with Michelle: "We are fully aware that he can be reckless...I'm looking forward to exploring different sides to Robert as his and Michelle's relationship continues to develop."

