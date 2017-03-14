Coronation Street is slowly but surely revealing mysterious cafe worker Shona's history - and it seems that there are further sad revelations to come.

Last night's episodes of the ITV soap saw Gail discover some burn marks on Shona's shoulder, all of which led to her revealing that she'd been in an abusive relationship that was now over.

With speculation mounting that Bethany's current boyfriend Nathan could be the one responsible for the burns, show boss Kate Oates has now said that Corrie fans won't have long to wait until the truth is revealed.

"Shona's secret will be coming out soon," she told Inside Soap. "There's tragedy in her past and she might have brutal choices in store."

With Nathan being a master manipulator, could he try to convince Shona to keep quiet should she discover what exactly he has planned for Bethany?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

