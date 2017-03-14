The war for the Rovers Return could well take a fresh twist in the coming weeks, according to producer Kate Oates.

As Corrie fans know, Peter Barlow has already expressed an interest in taking the pub out of Steve and Liz McDonald's hands, while next week's episodes will also see creepy Chloe making her own offer (presumably just to get closer to Peter).

But show boss Oates has now revealed that the transfer of power might not be so simple. Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: "Yes, there's going to be a new name above the door of the Rovers, but will it be either of their offers that goes through or will a new face be moving in? I'm just going to tease that one for the time being..."

The Rovers has, of course, been a staple part of life on the Street since the soap began in 1960, with current owners the McDonalds having been in charge (in some shape or form) since 2015, when they took over from Stella Price.

But should Coronation Street viewers be readying themselves for a brand-new era at Weatherfield's most famous boozer?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

