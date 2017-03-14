Benedict Cumberbatch isn’t that busy, really. It’s not like he’s filming The Current War where he plays Thomas Edison or gearing up to voice Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas or reprising Doctor Strange in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

OK, so maybe he’s kinda busy. But his schedule is about to become even more jam-packed with his new gig starring in and executive producing a brand new movie based on the upcoming book How to Stop Time.

In the love story, Cumberbatch is plays Tom Hazard. Although this 41-year-old man seems rather ordinary, he actually has a rare condition which means he's been alive for centuries. The novel, which is written by David Haig, is set to be published in July this year.

Cumberbatch is a man of many talents. As well as starring in all sorts of films, he co-owns a production company, SunnyMarch, through which he will produce How to Stop Time.

SunnyMarch TV had their first television commission last month with The Child In Time – an adaptation of the Ian McEwan novel that will air on BBC1 and also star Cumberbatch.

And to top that off, he'll also be filming Sky Atlantic's Melrose – another SunnyMarch production – at some point this year.

It doesn't sound like he'll have a window to make more Sherlock anytime soon.