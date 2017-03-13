Good and bad news for you, YouTube fans: 35 of the UK’s biggest vloggers and bloggers will going completely offline for 24 hours. However, it’s all to show support for Red Nose Day.

From 6pm yesterday, YouTubers including Zoella, Marcus Butler and Samantha Marie have ‘Redded-Out’ their social media channels, pointing their fans towards a video about the hardships faced by young people across the world.

As the video shows, millions of young people here in the UK and across Africa are suffering due to poverty, injustice, disease and conflict.

The YouTubers will be back at 6pm tonight, giving you plenty of time to donate.

Red Nose Day will take place on Friday 24 March

