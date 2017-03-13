Broadchurch

ITV, 9pm

The shockwaves from Trish Winterman’s rape pulse through Broadchurch, where lives are woven together through long years of friendship and acquaintance. But suspicion casts a toxic cloud over those glowing bronze cliffs.



As the dogged Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller (David Tennant and Olivia Colman) interview men who were at the 50th-birthday party where Trish was attacked, the audience sees other sides to the suspects: the hurried meetings, the shifty glances, the obfuscation.



Trish (Julie Hesmondhalgh) hangs on to a secret, and is being menaced by someone we don’t see while her friends begin to doubt one another. It was Cath’s (Sarah Parish) party and she’s brittle with distrust of her own husband. Other male guests, including Trish’s employer, farm shop owner Ed (Lenny Henry), sound hollow and grudging.



It’s a great story with some punching surprises and moments of poignancy when you least expect them.

Big Little Lies

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard… you couldn’t ask for a better cast for David E Kelley’s absurdly high-class dramatisation of Liane Moriarty’s novel of dark deeds among the middle classes, transposed from Australia to beautiful California.



It starts off with a death – but who’s the victim? And why did they die? The residents of Monterey all have their theories, but first we have to get to know our protagonists. There’s stay-at-home mum Madeline (Witherspoon), her friend Celeste (Kidman) and new arrival Jane (Shailene Woodley).



Monterey’s gorgeous, and everyone’s friendly – “We pound people with nice,” says Madeline – but under the surface there are tiny fissures, just waiting to be exposed. There are even ructions at the local kindergarten. But could these differences lead to murder?



The script fizzes, there are domestic conflicts we can all recognise, and Witherspoon, in particular, is on magnificent form. Oh, and the interior design’s to die for…

Meet the Lords

BBC2, 9pm

It’s the last in the series and the day of the Queen’s Speech is the busiest of the year for the staff at the Houses of Parliament. It’s also the buzziest, apparently, with all the peers getting dressed up in their ceremonial finery – apart from Labour peer Lord Foulkes, who considers it an annoying interruption to business – and Black Rod (or the Darkness, as he’s known to some) checking the tiniest of details.



But the Palace is showing its age, especially the Victorian sewage system, which is struggling to cope with the increased volume of… er, waste generated by MPs and Lords. More seriously, the peers are voting on Article 50 – and they’ve got a lot to say about it.

The Weight Cut

BBC3

Mixed martial arts - which is increasingly replacing boxing as a spectacle for young adults who like fighting sports - is all the more dangerous thanks to its weight limits. As this lid-lifting doc reveals, some contenders are risking their health to shed the required pounds before a bout.

Star Wars Episode IV: a New Hope

Sky 1, 8pm

Endlessly imitated but never rivalled, this opening instalment of George Lucas's original space trilogy dresses up the timeless tale of good versus evil with ground-breaking special effects and a dazzling array of intergalactic characters. Mark Hamill plays Luke Skywalker, whose dull life on a remote planet is thrown into chaos when he intercepts a distress call from beleaguered Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). With robots R2-D2 and C-3PO in tow, Skywalker teams up with an ageing Jedi warrior (Alec Guinness) and a cynical space rogue (a star-making turn from Harrison Ford) to rescue Leia from the clutches of the evil Darth Vader. Breathless action collides with sci-fi theatrics and more than a hint of mysticism to create a new style of cinema that remains unmatched for sheer entertainment value.